Heavy security as toll payment resumes at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Tolling was suspended at the bridge following the aftermath of protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Lagos State

The Lekki-Ikoyi bridge
The Lekki-Ikoyi bridge

No fewer than five police patrols were stationed at strategic locations of the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge in Lagos on Friday morning to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) had announced that it would recommence operations at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge on April 1, and resume toll payment today, Friday, April 15, 2022.

This is coming about 18 months after tolling was suspended at the bridge following the aftermath of protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Lagos State in October 2020.

The Managing Director of the LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, who announced the plan, had said the resumption of tolling at the bridge is coming after extensive consultations with, and support of key stakeholders including the Residents’ Associations, Traditional Rulers, Community Leaders, professional bodies as well as the Lagos State Government.

But the announcement was met with resistance from youths and residents who vowed to protest against tolling.

Subsequently, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, warned against protest over the reopening of the Lekki toll plaza.

In a statement, he said, “this assurance has become imperative following news making the rounds that some Nigerians are planning to protest at the Lekki Toll-gate, an action capable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing the free flow of traffic.

While the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

CP Alabi, therefore, warns all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, CP Alabi once again enjoins all peace-loving Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure their safety and security.”

Today’s resumption of the tolling payment was opposed by many Nigerian youths who continued to insist that protesters were killed while waving the Nigerian flag and singing the national anthem during the #EndSARS protests two years ago. They argue that the timing is wrong, as many Nigerians are going through a lot of hardship at the moment.

