He didn't force me to give him blow job - UNICAL prof's accuser tells court

TKJ, who is the ICPC’s 2nd prosecution witness (PW2), stated this while being cross-examined by Ndifon’s counsel, Joe Agi, SAN, before Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the ICPC’s investigation, TKJ, one of the alleged victims of the allegation of sexual harassment against Ndifon, the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), wrote two extrajudicial statements dated Nov 9, 2023, and Nov. 10, 2023, at the Calabar office of the anti-corruption commission.

A blow job, according to a dictionary meaning, is an act of oral sex performed on a man.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN had, on Tuesday, reported that the witness, while giving her evidence-in-chief, alleged that the suspended dean came to the front of her hostel in a tinted glass car and asked her to join him.

She alleged that while discussing with him, he tried to put his hand inside her trousers but she stopped him from doing that.

She further alleged that Ndifon later brought out his manhood and forcefully put it in her mouth to suck.

NAN reports that Ndifon was, on Jan. 25, re-arraigned alongside Sunny Anyanwu as 1st and 2nd defendants on an amended four-count charge bordering on alleged sexual harassment and attempt to perverse the course of justice.

Anyanwu, who is one of the lawyers in the defence, was joined in the amended charge filed on Jan. 22 by the ICPC on the allegation that he called TKJ on her mobile telephone during the pendency of the charge against Ndifon to threaten her.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, during cross-examination on Wednesday, Agi asked TKJ: “You told this court that the 1st defendant forced you to do a blow job?”

“Yes, in his car. He bent my neck and gave me N3000 after for treatment,” she responded.

“I put it to you that, that is not true,” the lawyer said, but TKJ insisted it was true.

Agi also put the question to TKJ that the allegation that Ndifon tried to make her do a blow job with him in his office was also untrue but she said it was true.

The senior lawyer then asked her if she made statements to ICPC on those two occasions and she answered in the affirmative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In those two different days, you never told ICPC in your statements that the 1st defendant did a blow job with you; you just manufactured that later?” he asked.

Responding, TKJ said: “I did not tell them in my statements because I was ashamed about it.”

She had also told the court that when Ndifon forcefully bent her neck to give him a blow job, she cried and went and told her roommates in the hostel.

But when the lawyer asked her if she put the experience about informing her roommates in the statements, the witness admitted she did not.

She equally admitted that she did not put it in her statement that Ndifon gave her N3000 for treatment after the blow job experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

TKJ said she only gave a summary of what transpired between Ndifon and her, besides feeling ashamed of the whole scenario.

When Agi asked her how many people were with her when she was making the statements, the PW2 said about three people.

Reacting, the lawyer said it couldn’t have been a shame that made her not write details of her experience since there were more people in the courtroom than where she wrote the statements, “that you just don’t want to tell the truth.”

But TKJ, who insisted it was a shame, broke into tears behind the shield.

Agi further asked her if she wrote in her statements the allegation that Ndifon made her do a nude video of herself putting her two fingers in her vagina inside the toilet and sending it to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did not tell the ICPC about the nude video I did inside the toilet where I put my two fingers in my vagina because I only did a summary of it in my statement,” she said.

The witness said she did all the chats and others with Ndifon because of the admission he promised her and because of her safety after the sexual harassment.

She disagreed with the lawyer that the anti-corruption commission guided her on what to write.

“The ICPC Did not guide me on what to write,” she said.

Taking TKJ on one of the exhibits which captured some of the WhatsApp chats with Ndifon, the lawyer asked that those communications which were between her and the embattled professor were supposed to be a secret between them, but the witness said she did not willingly do it

ADVERTISEMENT

“Did he put a gun on your head?” he asked, but she said Ndifon did not put a gun on her head.

“Would you have been happy if 1st defendant had sent those messages and videos to people? Agi asked again.

“I would not be happy if he had shared it with people because I was not happy sending them,” she responded.

Earlier while being led in evidence by ICPC’s lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, TKJ said she received a strange call from Mr Sunny Anyanwu, one of Ndifon’s lawyers, after the suspended don was granted bail.

“A strange number called me and when I picked up, the person called me by my native name.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He told me his name was Barrister Sunny. He said that Prof told him that I was from Enugu State.

“I told him I am not from Enugu State. He asked me where I am from and I told him.

“I asked him why he called he said he called because of Professor Cyril, his friend.

“He said he is from Enugu State. He also said he blamed his friend for everything that had happened. He said they have been friends for long

“I told him that I have been traumatised a lot he said he knew” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The witness told the court that Anyanwu told her on the phone not to honour ICPC’s invitation or write anything if they asked her to.

“He said if I do what he asked me to do, he would give me a better admission outside the University of Calabar,” she added

She said she had neither met nor seen Anyanwu before.

Meanwhile, Justice Omotosho had adjourned until Feb 9 to rule on the bail applications of Ndifon and Anyanwu.

The judge, who adjourned the matter after counsel for the defence and prosecution adopted their processes and presented their arguments for and against the bail plea, hinted that he was inclined to grant bail to the duo.

ADVERTISEMENT