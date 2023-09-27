ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Have faith in security agencies - NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

NSCDC boss added that incidences of banditry, kidnapping, abduction and other criminal acts has become more worrisome despite security actions.

Commandant-General-NSCDC-Dr-Ahmed-Abubakar-Audi (Credit: Punch Newspapers)
Commandant-General-NSCDC-Dr-Ahmed-Abubakar-Audi (Credit: Punch Newspapers)

Recommended articles

A statement by the Corps spokesperson, CSC Afolabi Babawale stated that Audi said this while wishing Muslim faithfuls happy Eid-el-Maulud on Wednesday in Abuja. The NSCDC boss urged Nigerians to have faith in security agencies saddled with the responsibility of ensuring law and order in the country.

He expressed displeasure over the spate of insecurity bedeviling the country, adding that incidences of banditry, kidnapping, abduction and other criminal acts has become more worrisome despite security actions.

He further urged citizens to continue to support the government’s peace efforts by collaborating with appropriate authorities in tackling the menace of insecurity. Audi said that it was important for credible information to be provided to security agencies to foster proactive measures that would help curb insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated the corps’ commitment to tirelessly work with sister agencies to ensure insecurity gets nipped in the bud. He also said the corps was determined to ensure adequate protection of lives and property, including carrying out its mandate of securing critical national assets and infrastructure.

As Muslims celebrate, the corps helmsman appealed to members of the public to embrace and practice peace as exemplified by the life of Prophet Mohammed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Have faith in security agencies - NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

Have faith in security agencies - NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

You’re a shining light in Christendom - Gov Abiodun celebrates Oyedepo @ 69

You’re a shining light in Christendom - Gov Abiodun celebrates Oyedepo @ 69

Gov Yahaya urges Muslims to imbibe teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

Gov Yahaya urges Muslims to imbibe teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

NAFOWA frowns at growing menace of drug abuse in society

NAFOWA frowns at growing menace of drug abuse in society

Kaduna Electric begins refund to customers for MAP meters

Kaduna Electric begins refund to customers for MAP meters

KTSG enrolls 271,096 workers in contributory healthcare scheme

KTSG enrolls 271,096 workers in contributory healthcare scheme

14 successful kidney transplant at Afe Babalola multi-system hospital

14 successful kidney transplant at Afe Babalola multi-system hospital

Jigawa Govt declares Thursday public holiday to mark Eid-el-Maulud

Jigawa Govt declares Thursday public holiday to mark Eid-el-Maulud

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley