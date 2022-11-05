Half salaries: We can't pay lecturers for work not done - FG

According to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the government noted that members of ASUU were paid their October salary pro-rata.

The Ministry explained that the pro-rata was done because government can't afford to pay lecturers for work not done.

The statement further clarified that the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, never instructed the Accountant General of the Federation to half the payment to lecturers.

The statement partly read: “Following the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, asking ASUU to go back to work, the leadership of the union wrote to the Minister, informing him that they have suspended the strike. The Federal Ministry of Education wrote to him in a similar vein and our labour inspectors in various states also confirmed that they have resumed work.

“So, the Minister wrote to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning, directing that their salaries should be restored. They were paid in pro-rata for the number of days that they worked in October, counting from the day that they suspended their industrial action. Pro-rata was done because you cannot pay them for work not done. Everybody’s hands are tied.”

The Ministry also reacted to a statement credited to the Chairperson of ASUU, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto branch, Muhammad N. Al-Mustapha, accusing Ngige of biased payment of salaries to selected professional members of the union.

The Ministry said: “Those obviously being referred to by the UDUS ASUU chairperson were members of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association who abstained from the eight-month strike of ASUU because they abhorred the incessant strikes by the union and its grave effects on medical education in Nigeria and production of more medical doctors.

“Accusing the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, of biased payment of salaries to selected professional members of ASUU, is a barefaced distortion of facts. Mustapha said he received information that a segment of the staff in the College of Health Sciences has been paid seven months of their withheld salaries from March to September, due to a letter written to the Minister of Finance, instructing the exemption of the under-listed staff on the application of ‘No Work, No Pay’ rule.