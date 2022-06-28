RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hajj: 400 intending pilgrims leave Kano for Saudi Arabia

The first batch of 400 intending pilgrims from Kano State departed the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport at about 02:35 a.m. on Tuesday, for Saudi Arabia.

Haijj (NAN)
Haijj (NAN)

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, while bidding farewell to the prospective pilgrims, urged them to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria at large.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, the governor also called on them to offer prayers for peace and security of the country.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Amb. Mohammed Danbatta, thanked the state government for the support to the board and the intending pilgrims.

He advised the intending pilgrims to judiciously spend their Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) and obey the rules they were taught during the enlightenment programme.

This, Danbatta said, was to avoid getting themselves into trouble in the holy land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the intending pilgrims comprise 292 men and108 women.

