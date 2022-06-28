Hajj: 400 intending pilgrims leave Kano for Saudi Arabia

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, the governor also called on them to offer prayers for peace and security of the country.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Amb. Mohammed Danbatta, thanked the state government for the support to the board and the intending pilgrims.

He advised the intending pilgrims to judiciously spend their Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) and obey the rules they were taught during the enlightenment programme.

This, Danbatta said, was to avoid getting themselves into trouble in the holy land.