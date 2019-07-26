Former Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has called on the Nigerian Senate to consider a review of the Public Procurement Act.

The former senator said this while addressing lawmakers during his screening at the National Assembly on Friday, July 26, 2019. He's one of the former ministers who served during President Muhammadu Buhari's first term that got reappointed for a second time.

The Public Procurement Act (2007) is the legislation that guides the monitoring and oversight of public procurement in Nigeria. The Act sets the standards and develops the legal framework and professional capacity for public procurement in the country.

However, while addressing lawmakers on Friday, Sirika said the Act makes it difficult for the Federal Government to work.

He said, "Through the experience I had in the last dispensation, I think there might be a need to reconsider the public procurement act.

"The exercise is very cumbersome, tedious, time-taking, and very difficult for the executive to operate. You spend about a year and a half in an attempt to make procurement.

"The intent of the law is very good. It is to have value for money, ensure transparency and accountability.

"However, it is my humble opinion that all of these can be achieved if the laws are reviewed.

"Having consideration of the fact that it's a four-year tenure, if you spend a year or a year and a half trying to procure, it'll be extremely difficult for you to perform."

As is tradition for former legislators presented at the current Senate screening, Sirika was not questioned by senators and only took a bow after his opening speech.

During the speech, he disclosed that he was able to complete 134 out of 157 projects embarked on by the Ministry of Aviation during his time in office.