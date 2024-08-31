ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hackers seize Kano Hisbah’s Facebook page, floods it with sexual content

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Commander of the Kano Hisbah board has assured the public that efforts are ongoing to regain control of the Facebook page.

Hackers seize Kano Hisbah’s Facebook page, floods it with sexual content
Hackers seize Kano Hisbah’s Facebook page, floods it with sexual content

Recommended articles

The hackers took over the social media platform with over 82,000 followers on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, flooding it with sexually explicit content.

The Kano State Hisbah Corps is a religious police responsible for the enforcement of Shari'a on Muslims in Kano state and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

Their activities include the prevention of perceived immoral acts, ranging from alcohol consumption, sexual relationships between unmarried couples and prohibition of the use of mannequins in boutiques.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hisbah is famous for confiscation and destruction of alcoholic beverages, arresting unmarried couples in hotels, and disrupting social gatherings perceived as unapproved under its creed, among others.

However, since gaining access to its Facebook page, the hackers have been posting content that is directly opposed to Hisbah's ideology.

One of the videos posted showed a white woman breastfeeding her child while putting her mammary gland on full display.

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina [NAN]
To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina [NAN] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, confirming the incident on Friday, the Commander General of the Board, Aminu Daurawa, assured the public that efforts were ongoing to regain control of the Facebook page.

ALSO READ: Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls

“Kano State Hisbah Board is aware that its Facebook page has been hacked and inappropriate things are being shared. On behalf of the board, I call on people to help solve this problem,” he told newsmen.

Daurawa added that the board's ICT department is actively working to retrieve the page and is engaged in discussion with Meta to resolve the issue.

For his, the Head of the ICT unit at Hisbah, Sani Zailani, stated that the account had experienced previous hacks and that Meta had been contacted regarding the latest breach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zailani said Meta has pledged to resolve the issue within 48 hours.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hackers seize Kano Hisbah’s Facebook page, floods it with sexual content

Hackers seize Kano Hisbah’s Facebook page, floods it with sexual content

Tinubu knows Buhari worked against him in 2023, owes him nothing - Sule Lamido

Tinubu knows Buhari worked against him in 2023, owes him nothing - Sule Lamido

I will put fire in your states - Wike threatens PDP governors backing Fubara

I will put fire in your states - Wike threatens PDP governors backing Fubara

'Any attempt to rig will spark revolution' - APC warned ahead of Edo guber poll

'Any attempt to rig will spark revolution' - APC warned ahead of Edo guber poll

Nigerian borders will soon open for commercial activities - Lagos Rep

Nigerian borders will soon open for commercial activities - Lagos Rep

UI management shuts school for 3 weeks after fee increments protests

UI management shuts school for 3 weeks after fee increments protests

Flood destroys 2517 houses,1000 hectares of farmland in Gombe

Flood destroys 2517 houses,1000 hectares of farmland in Gombe

Soludo’s road projects boost investment, agriculture - Anambra residents

Soludo’s road projects boost investment, agriculture - Anambra residents

Lagos govt sets up panel to investigate Akwa Ibom CP's death after surgery

Lagos govt sets up panel to investigate Akwa Ibom CP's death after surgery

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly