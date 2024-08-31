Hackers seize Kano Hisbah’s Facebook page, floods it with sexual content

The hackers took over the social media platform with over 82,000 followers on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, flooding it with sexually explicit content.

The Kano State Hisbah Corps is a religious police responsible for the enforcement of Shari'a on Muslims in Kano state and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

Their activities include the prevention of perceived immoral acts, ranging from alcohol consumption, sexual relationships between unmarried couples and prohibition of the use of mannequins in boutiques.

Hisbah is famous for confiscation and destruction of alcoholic beverages, arresting unmarried couples in hotels, and disrupting social gatherings perceived as unapproved under its creed, among others.

However, since gaining access to its Facebook page, the hackers have been posting content that is directly opposed to Hisbah's ideology.

One of the videos posted showed a white woman breastfeeding her child while putting her mammary gland on full display.

Hisbah vows to retrieve Facebook account

Meanwhile, confirming the incident on Friday, the Commander General of the Board, Aminu Daurawa, assured the public that efforts were ongoing to regain control of the Facebook page.

“Kano State Hisbah Board is aware that its Facebook page has been hacked and inappropriate things are being shared. On behalf of the board, I call on people to help solve this problem,” he told newsmen.

Daurawa added that the board's ICT department is actively working to retrieve the page and is engaged in discussion with Meta to resolve the issue.

For his, the Head of the ICT unit at Hisbah, Sani Zailani, stated that the account had experienced previous hacks and that Meta had been contacted regarding the latest breach.

