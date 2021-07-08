Gunmen who kidnapped 121 Kaduna students have put a phone call across

"They have called the school saying the children are alive and in good health. The children could be heard in the background crying and pleading to be rescued. The gunmen are yet to make any ransom demands," writes BBC's Mayeni Jones on Twitter.

Kidnapping for ransom has morphed into a huge enterprise in Nigeria's northern region.

Kaduna Governor Nasir Elrufai recently withdrew two of his children from public schools, following threats of kidnap by bandits.

The governor has also repeatedly vowed not to negotiate with bandits or gunmen.