'An untold evil to humanity,' El-Rufai condemns 5th Kaduna school abduction in 4 months

Gunmen attacked the school in the early hours of Monday, July 5, 2021, and kidnapped an unspecified number of students, with media reports indicating as many as 100 were taken.

In his reaction on Monday afternoon, El-Rufai described the attack as an untold evil to humanity and the cause of education.

"Security agencies have assured the Kaduna State Government of vigorous search and rescue efforts to locate and secure the unspecified number of abducted students," an official statement read.

The abduction is the fifth that has happened in the state since March, excluding another attack that didn't lead to the abduction of hostages.

Many of those abducted in the past have already been freed after the kidnappers were paid ransom demands by the families of the hostages.

The eight students and two lecturers abducted from Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria almost a month ago are yet to regain their freedom.

Five of the students of Greenfield University kidnapped weeks ago were killed because of the uncooperative stance of the El-Rufai government.

The governor has insisted that he won't pay ransom demands to kidnappers as it would only enrich them to continue the trade.

The 61-year-old recently withdrew two of his young children from Kaduna Capital School, a public school, over threats by bandits to kidnap him.