Gunmen strike, kill 9 persons, raze 6 houses in Plateau community

News Agency Of Nigeria

Capt. James Oya, the Spokesperson of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a Special Military Task Force, confirmed the incident.

Jerry Datim, one of leaders in the community, disclosed this via telephone to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

Datim, who is the National President of the Global Society for Middle Belt Heritage, said the attack occurred on Saturday night.

”Last night, gunmen attacked my village, Sabon Gari in Mangu, burnt six houses and destroyed many other properties.

”So far, we have recovered nine dead bodies; we are still searching because some people are still missing,” he said.

Datim, however, commended personnel of Operation Rainbow, a local security outfit in the state, for responding swiftly to the attack.

”I wish to commend men of operation rainbow; their swift response brought the situation under control.

”We call on government to support them with necessary logistics for prompt response,” he said.

Asked if residents had deserted the community, Datim said that they had resolved to remain and defend their ancestral lands.

Oya, who didn't confirm the number of deaths, said that the Commander of the Operation, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, was leading troops to the scene of the attack.

News Agency Of Nigeria

