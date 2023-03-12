Gunmen shoot ward councillor to death in Ebonyi community.

A resident told NAN that the councillor, representing Echara Ward 2 in Okposi Community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi was killed at a revelling joint while returning from his shop.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi has also condemned the murder.

Its spokesman, Charles Otu, stated on Sunday in Abakaliki that incessant killings in the state were condemnable and urged security agencies to act fast.

“We in APGA Ebonyi Campaign Council strongly condemn the murder. This is another senseless killing of a vibrant Ebonyi youth.

“While we sincerely sympathise with the family of the deceased, our campaign council charges the government to unravel the killers.

“We are aware that there had been several shootings by unidentified gunmen especially at night in Okposi and in many other communities in the state.

