Gunmen kill 9 family members in Plateau community

Some gunmen, who attacked the Maikatako Community, in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau, have killed nine members of one family and many others.

Alabo said that the gunmen stormed the community on Tuesday night and started shooting sporadically.

The PPRO, who promised to give further details on the incident, said men of the command had been deployed to the community to ensure calm.

“Our men are currently going after the assailants; we are on top of the situation, but the details of the attack are still sketchy,” he said.

However, Mr Mahanan Job, a resident of the community, told NAN that so far in the search and rescue conducted by community members, 18 dead bodies had been recovered.

According to Job, there is serious tension in the community, even with presence of policemen and soldiers.

