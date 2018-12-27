The Plateau State Police Command has announced the killing of five party goers by unknown gunmen in the Barkin Ladi local government area of the state.

In a statement signed by the command's spokesperson, Tyopev Terna, he disclosed that they were killed in Rawuru village of Fan District while they returning from a birthday party in Pugu Village on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

The statement read, "On the 27/12/2018 at about 0800hrs the Plateau State Police Command received information from Kim Timothy, the Youth Leader of Rawuru Village, Fan District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

"That on the 26/12/2018 at about 2115hrs some unknown gunmen attacked some people when they were returning from a birthday party from Pugu Village.

"As a result of the attack, five people were killed and two were injured."

Terna vowed that the command would investigate the attack and bring the culprits to justice.