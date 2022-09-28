RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, 1 civilian in Anambra community

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four soldiers and one civilian were, on Wednesday, killed by gunmen at Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra.

Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, 1 civilian in Anambra community. (LindaIkeji)
Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, 1 civilian in Anambra community. (LindaIkeji)

Recommended articles

The source, who preferred anonymity, said that the soldiers were driving across when the gunmen opened fire on them, killing four of them.

The source said that a civilian, who was accidentally hit by bullet during the attack, also died, adding that scores of people around the scene equally sustained varying degrees of injuries.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, but refused to comment on the causality figure.

“We received information on the shooting around Zenith Bank axis of Umunze about 12.40 p.m. today, Wednesday Sept. 28,” he said.

Ikenga said that a detachment of police personnel had been deployed in the area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGX rebounds, capitalisation gains N14bn

NGX rebounds, capitalisation gains N14bn

Kidnaped policeman, 5 CJTF members escape from ISWAP terrorists in Borno

Kidnaped policeman, 5 CJTF members escape from ISWAP terrorists in Borno

I will end insecurity, poverty if elected – Peter Obi

I will end insecurity, poverty if elected – Peter Obi

Police confirm death of 6 people in bullion van accident in Kebbi

Police confirm death of 6 people in bullion van accident in Kebbi

Nigeria lost $5.6bn to cancer in 2019 - Report

Nigeria lost $5.6bn to cancer in 2019 - Report

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Nigeria's 62nd Independence

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Nigeria's 62nd Independence

Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, 1 civilian in Anambra community

Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, 1 civilian in Anambra community

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Peter Obi hints what he'll do to end recurring national grid collapse

Peter Obi hints what he'll do to end recurring national grid collapse

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU Strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG