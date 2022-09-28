Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, 1 civilian in Anambra community

The source, who preferred anonymity, said that the soldiers were driving across when the gunmen opened fire on them, killing four of them.

The source said that a civilian, who was accidentally hit by bullet during the attack, also died, adding that scores of people around the scene equally sustained varying degrees of injuries.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, but refused to comment on the causality figure.

“We received information on the shooting around Zenith Bank axis of Umunze about 12.40 p.m. today, Wednesday Sept. 28,” he said.