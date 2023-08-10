ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kill 21 persons, 7 sustain injuries in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Mutfwang condemned the attacks and called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Mr Rwang Tengwong, the National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement (BYM), a socio-cultural group, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos. Tengwong said that the attack on the communities occurred at 1: 26 a.m. on Thursday, and left seven other persons with various degrees of injuries.

Tengwong, who decried the unprovoked attacks in some parts of the state, called on goverment and security agencies to rise to the challenge and end arbitrary killings in the state.

21 persons have been killed in an attack in two different villages in Heipang District of Barkin Ladi.

”The attackers, who came around 1:26 a.m. killed 17 Persons at Batin of Heipang town while four others were killed at Rayogot.

”Seven other persons sustained various degrees of injuries,” he said

The spokesperson, however, called on residents of the communities to remain calm and be law abiding. In a swift reaction to the incident, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau condemned the attacks and called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Mutfwang’s condemnation of the act and order to security agencies is contained in a statement issued in Jos by Mr Gyang Bere, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA).

News Agency Of Nigeria

