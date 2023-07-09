Gunmen kidnap APC chairman in Ekiti

APC’s Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Segun Dipe, stated at Ado-Ekiti that the assailants abducted Omotosho as he was driving on the Agbado-Ekiti/Imesi-Ekiti Road.

“The chairman was driving in a Toyota Venza car when the assailants seized him.

“The gunmen shot at one of his tyres to immobilise the vehicle after which they seized and drove him off in a Toyota Hilux van.

“He was alone in the car when the incident happened.

“Security agencies – the police and Amotekun Corps (the Southwest security outfit) – have been alerted and they are working on the incident,’’ Dipe stated.