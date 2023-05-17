The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen brutally eliminate over 30 villagers in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police want residents with useful information to step forward for prompt action.

Gunmen have terrorised many parts of Nigeria
DSP Alfred Alabo said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, who described the incident as unfortunate has directed immediate deployment of armed personnel to the area.

"The commissioner of police expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that has claimed the lives of yet-to-be-identified persons from various villages within the area.

"At about 11:56 pm on Tuesday, we received a distress call from one of our police officers in charge of Tanknale village of Mangu that some gunmen were shooting sporadically in a nearby village.

"The commissioner immediately mobilised all assets in the command to the scene to ensure that the suspects are arrested and brought to book.

"Further information from the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), ACP Bawa Sale, who was also present at the scene, reveals that with help from other security agencies in the command, the hoodlums were chased away," he said.

He explained that due to the superior firepower of the security personnel, the hoodlums abandoned four motorcycles, a Sharon vehicle and some items used for their nefarious activities.

"As we speak, the culprits are on the run while our officers are still on their trail with the aim to ensure that they are neutralised and arrested," he added.

Alabo maintained that the commissioner of police has called on residents of the area to remain peaceful adding that security agencies have modalities on the ground to nip the criminals.

He also called on the residents with useful information to avail it to the security agencies for prompt action.

ADVERTISEMENT

