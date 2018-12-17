Mr Joshua Paul, a resident of the community told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kafanchan on Monday that the attack was at a wedding ceremony at about 8:00 pm.

An unconfirmed number of people were said to be affected in the attack.

Mrs Victoria Martins, a victim who was being treated at the General Hospital in Kafanchan, told NAN that women and children were affected.

Confirming the report, Chairman of Jema’a council, Mr Peter Averik, told NAN on telephone that he was yet to be fully briefed on the incident.

He said that security agents had since been drafted to the affected community.

Efforts to get the reaction of the police on the incident was unsuccessful.