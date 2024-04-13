ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen attack Benue APC guber aspirant, abduct wife, maid

Eyewitnesses said Orbunde, his wife and the house help had gone to inspect the wedding of their farm located close to the road.

Terwase Orbunde
Terwase Orbunde

Orbunde, Chief of Staff to erstwhile Governor Samuel Ortom escaped with a gunshot wound to his right arm in the attack.

Police spokesperson in Benue, SP Sewuese Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the gunmen attacked Orbunde and members of his household in the Benue capital as they were returning from the farm.

She said Orbunde reported the attack to the police which dispatched a team of detectives to the scene of the assault and recovered the politician’s car.

Anene assured that the assailants would be tracked and arrested and the abducted freed.

After paying the workers, five gunmen attacked them and ordered their victims to follow them to an unknown destination, but discarded bleeding Orbunde who was too slow to keep pace.

The gunshot caused villagers and passers-by to scamper to safety in different directions, the eyewitnesses said.

A family source told NAN that the assailants demanded a ₦100 million ransom on Saturday for the release of the two women abducted.

