Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, 3 others in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The kidnappers have already demanded ransom from the church.

Kidnapping for ransom has become commonplace in Nigeria (image used for illustration purpose)
Azubuike, the parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Mgbaleze Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped alongside three other persons in the area.

A statement by the chancellor of the diocese, Rev. Father Mathew Opoke, on Tuesday in Abakaliki, said Azubuike was kidnapped near his parish.

Opoke said that the kidnappers had called and demanded for ransom, the amount which he did not disclose.

"We are kindly praying for the unconditional release of Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike, who was abducted on July 10 close to his parish.

"Azubuike is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebony.

"He was abducted alongside three other people. The abductors are making financial demands, but with your prayers, we are going to have them back unconditionally," he said.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the abduction.

Onovwakpoyeya said the incident had been reported to the command and investigation had commenced.

"The news has been brought to us and the command is doing the needful," she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, 3 others in Ebonyi

