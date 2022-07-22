RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen abduct 9 villagers in Niger

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Niger has confirmed the abduction of nine residents of Kuchi Village of Munya Local Government Area by armed gunmen.

Gunmen
Gunmen

Mr Bala Kuryas, the Command’s Commissioner of Police, confirmed the abduction in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Minna.

Recommended articles

He said that police anti-kidnap squad had since been deployed to the area to rescue the victims.

“We have put in place sensitive security measures that will ensure the victims are rescued and are united with their loved ones.

”All we require from members of the general public is vital information that could aid our men on ground to ensure successful operation,’’ he said.

NAN gathered from a source, who pleaded anonymity,said that some armed gunmen on Thursday night abducted some residents of Kuchi Village in Munya Local Government Area of the state.

The source added that the gunmen who invaded the community went from one house to another, waking up their victims which include women and children before leading them into the bush through cattle routes.

Malam Musa Abubakar, a resident of Sarkin Pawa village told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the gunmen and their victims were currently stranded at Kuchi river bank as the water had risen to a level they could not cross due to the heavy downpour through the night.

“As I speak to you, they are now stranded at the river because they could not cross.

“The water level has risen so high that they could not cross, so right now they are waiting for it to reduce before they can move with their victims,’’ Abubakar said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC not trying to exclude people in terms of religion - Vice Chairman

APC not trying to exclude people in terms of religion - Vice Chairman

Afenifere kicks against reintroduction of National Water Resources Bill

Afenifere kicks against reintroduction of National Water Resources Bill

Senate President congratulates APC National Chairman, Adamu at 76

Senate President congratulates APC National Chairman, Adamu at 76

Gunmen abduct 9 villagers in Niger

Gunmen abduct 9 villagers in Niger

Nigeria not a war zone, says Lai Mohammed

Nigeria not a war zone, says Lai Mohammed

Tinubu absent as Buhari meets with critical APC stakeholders

Tinubu absent as Buhari meets with critical APC stakeholders

Atiku says he rejected Tinubu as running mate in 2007 because of Muslim-Muslim ticket

Atiku says he rejected Tinubu as running mate in 2007 because of Muslim-Muslim ticket

Rivers: Amaechi, Cole will face trial – Wike

Rivers: Amaechi, Cole will face trial – Wike

90% Northerners are not on social media - Atiku

90% Northerners are not on social media - Atiku

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumours of suspension

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

CAN accuses Tinubu of hiring 'Bishops' to attend Shettima's unveiling

Pastors and Bishops spotted at Shettima's unveiling as APC Vice Presidential candidate.