ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Guinness record holder, Onakoya takes chess crusade to Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onakoya, who had interactive sessions and played some chess games with the male and female children in the camps, lauded them for their commitment and zeal in the game.

Guinness record holder, Onakoya takes chess crusade to Borno [X:@Tunde_OD]
Guinness record holder, Onakoya takes chess crusade to Borno [X:@Tunde_OD]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onakoya, who is the founder and convener of “Chess in Slums in Africa” that is providing interventions for children in Lagos slums, arrived in Maiduguri on Friday.

On arrival, the chess master visited children of internally displaced persons in Muna and Bolori camps who were trained in chess games by members of the 105 Composite Group of the Nigeria Air Force, Maiduguri, Mess Club.

Onakoya, who had interactive sessions and played some chess games with the male and female children in the camps, lauded them for their commitment and zeal in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

While urging them to sustain the tempo, Onakoya encouraged them that the game would not only sharpen their talents but would take them to places just like him.

He narrated his story as someone from a poor background like them, and how he started learning the game when he was 10 years old.

Many of the children who spoke, particularly girls who experienced trauma due to the insurgency, said the game had been helpful in their healing and recovery process.

NAN reports that Onakoya and his team also paid a courtesy call to the Commander of 105 Composite Group of Nigeria Air Force, Maiduguri, Air Commodore C.O. Olayera.

The commander lauded him for the programme aimed at supporting vulnerable children to explore their talents and potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olayera assured the Air Force's commitment to collaborate with stakeholders as part of its social responsibility in supporting vulnerable children to pursue education.

The collaboration according to him, will also be a platform for nurturing and mentoring the children to excel in various fields and contribute to societal growth and development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omokri accuses Obi of tribalism over comment on Canadian woman's genocidal threat

Omokri accuses Obi of tribalism over comment on Canadian woman's genocidal threat

You failed Nigerians for buying presidential jet amid hunger - Duke tells Tinubu

You failed Nigerians for buying presidential jet amid hunger - Duke tells Tinubu

PSC promotes Lagos, FCT CPs as 682 other senior officers get new ranks

PSC promotes Lagos, FCT CPs as 682 other senior officers get new ranks

Foundation, Asue group to transport voters in FCT to Edo to cast their votes

Foundation, Asue group to transport voters in FCT to Edo to cast their votes

Guinness record holder, Onakoya takes chess crusade to Borno

Guinness record holder, Onakoya takes chess crusade to Borno

Minister calls for institutionalisation of debate in FCT public schools

Minister calls for institutionalisation of debate in FCT public schools

Bayelsa youths steal pistol from NDLEA officers, shield drug suspects from arrest

Bayelsa youths steal pistol from NDLEA officers, shield drug suspects from arrest

Atiku mocks FG over NNPCL's plan to privatise Warri, Kaduna refineries

Atiku mocks FG over NNPCL's plan to privatise Warri, Kaduna refineries

Climate change responsible for incessant collapse of bridges in North-East - FG

Climate change responsible for incessant collapse of bridges in North-East - FG

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour [NAN]

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour

Maj.-Gen. Kenneth Ekman, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), West Africa Coordination Element Lead [NAN]

US envoy reacts to alleged plan to establish military base in Nigeria

Abiodun to complete reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota highway in 18 months [X:@DapoAbiodunCON]

Abiodun to complete reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota highway in 18 months

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri [Peoples Gazette]

Adamawa workers elated as Gov Fintiri begins payment of ₦70k minimum wage