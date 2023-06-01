The sports category has moved to a new website.
Group urges Tinubu to prioritise care for senior citizens

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
The leader of the group, Elijah Thompson, said this on Thursday at a news briefing in Abuja .

Thompson called on the citizens to join hands with the new administration to boost national unity, peace and development.

“We congratulate our new president for his victory in the 2023 presidential election and his swearing in on the May 29 as the 16th President of Nigeria.

“We pray that the Almighty God leads him to the renewed hope to take Nigeria to a greater height, ” he said.

The group appealed call to the president to urgently put in place control measures on the fuel situation and subsidy issues.

Thompson appreciated Nigerians for supporting national peace and shunning violence during the inauguration .

This, he said, had ushered in a new era and a renewed hope for all

Thompson also called on the president to beam his search light on the plight of senior citizens in Nigeria, especially pensioners to ensure that they were well taken care of.

Mr OluGbenga Durojaiye, Chairman of the PSC South Africa, also called on the president to increase his support for youths by building their entrepreneurship skills and improving education like he did when he was a Governor.

He said; “We have been supporting the president ever before he started the journey to become president .

“We as youths getting into business and entrepreneurship ,we have seen a lot of challenges .

“However, flashback to what the president did in the education sector while growing up in Lagos through the millennium school by impacting youths who did not have hope of going to school. ”

Hajia Asmau Adeyemi, Chairperson of the FCT chapter, expressed optimism that the Tinubu-led administration would benefit all Nigerians.

Dr Steven Arowolo, the group’s Director of Strategic Communications, said the event was aimed at celebrating Tinubu’s inauguration and to hint him on some necessary moves to make .

Alhaji Bawa Ibrahim, Chairman, PSC Forum Niger, urged Tinubu to work with competent hands to transform Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

