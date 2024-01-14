ADVERTISEMENT
Group urges Tinubu to end crisis in Plateau, Southern Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

He commended security agencies for their efforts and urged them to continue to act professionally in all operational engagements.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The National President of the group, Dr Auwal Aliyu, said while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna, that the president should also initiate appropriate measures to ensure peaceful coexistence in the two areas.

According to him, this is necessary to avert further bloodshed as witnessed recently in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau and Tudun Fulbe village, Kachia LGA, Kaduna State.

He said that the group was concerned about the recurring crisis and loss of lives and properties, and would support efforts in finding lasting solutions.

Aliyu said that the government must act decisively to prevent agents of death from continuing with their evil actions, which was hazardous to peace and peaceful coexistence.

The national president called on the youths not to succumb to any temptation to take the laws into their hands, to avoid further breakdown of law and order and escalation of the crisis.

“While we express our loyalty and total support to our security agencies as they are superintending in fighting criminality and crime in our society, we urge them to maintain neutrality,” the national president added.

Aliyu also advised security agencies to prosecute anyone suspected of igniting the crisis in any form.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Group urges Tinubu to end crisis in Plateau, Southern Kaduna

