Group urges Nigerians to make collective efforts towards peace promotion

News Agency Of Nigeria

Group president clearly explains that the government and citizens all have roles to play in ensuring peaceful coexistence towards a united and peaceful nation.

Peaceful co-existence (Credit: istockphoto)
Dr Stephen Ime, President of the group made the call during the inauguration of the Nasarawa State chapter of CIIPAD in Lafia on Monday, July 10, 2023.

He advocated the need for all stakeholders to be united and focused on promoting peace and development of Nigeria, saying peace promotion is a collective responsibility. He explained that government and citizens all have roles to play in ensuring peaceful coexistence towards a united and peaceful nation.

Ime identified injustice as one of the bane against peace in the country, which the government should strive to fully address. He said the group was founded in 2010 with the aim of assisting government through advocacy on peace process in the Niger Delta region.

He said the organisation was taking the advocacy drive to all parts of the country, with focus on the main actors behind insecurity.

“We had sensitised the agitators, kidnappers, bandits, farmers and herders on the need to have a rethink and pursue peace,” he said.

Ime, therefore, called on members of the public to support the organisation in its effort towards championing the crusade, stressing peace was the bedrock of human development.

The president charged the newly inaugurated executive of the group to be true ambassador of peace in all ramifications.

In her remarks, National Coordinator of CIIPAD, Dr Okhuevbie Omolara, said the organisation was championing the course of peace considering the numerous instances of breach of the peace nationwide.

Many citizens would have been affected by one crises or the other hence the pressing need for peace promotion activities across public places in Nigeria” she said

“The dream is to ensure that irrespective of our background – religious, ethnic, culture and other leanings, we see ourselves as one

“We seek to collapse whatever biases that exist and collaborate and advocate for peace wherever we find ourselves,” she said.

Omolara maintained that Nigerians have the responsibility to live peacefully and promote peace for the country to develop.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inaugurated executives included Mr Bulus Yakubu as Chairman, Hajiya Habiba Jibril, Vice Chairman, Mrs Saratu Haruna, Secretary and Mr Samson Jonah as Publicity Secretary.

In his remarks, the elected chairman, assured of his commitment to complement the efforts of security agencies in the process of peace building to ensure lasting peace and stability.

The event had attracted representatives of various groups like farmers, herders, religious organisation and and the academia, who all emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence.

