ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group tasks Wike on traffic gridlock in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abdulahi said that given the track record of Wike as Governor of Rivers, there was no doubt of his capacity to transform the FCT.

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.
Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Recommended articles

The Coordinator of the organisation, Almustapha Abdulahi, who made the call at a news conference in Abuja, urged residents to also cooperate with the minister.

“We commend the President Bola Tinubu for the unique and genius initiative of appointing Nigeria’s most renowned urban development technocrat whose vision is to transform and develop the FCT.

“We urge him to see the confidence reposed in him by Tinubu as a motivation towards tackling the problems of gridlock which has become a residual nightmare to commuters plying major entry and exit routes in the nation’s capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We expect new approach to provision of infrastructure development, dealing with environmental degradation and enhancing investment opportunities among others, to reposition Abuja,” he said.

Abdulahi said that given the track record of Wike as Governor of Rivers, there was no doubt of his capacity to transform the FCT.

He said that since its inception, the FPW had largely metamorphosed into civil pressure group for encouraging and tackling social economic development in FCT.

He said that they had canvassed improvements in education, transportation, agriculture, youths development, women empowerment, roads network, water supply, sports development, across the nation’s capital.

The spokesperson for the organisation, Hamza Mohammed, described Wike as a “man of his words”.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, it is at a time like this that the FCT needs a leader like him that has capacity to sanitise the territory for the benefits of all.

Mohammed said there were high hopes in terms of providing security architecture, building infrastructure, transportation, and creating employment by Wike, in collaboration with stakeholders, traditional rulers of the entire FCT.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group tasks Wike on traffic gridlock in Abuja

Group tasks Wike on traffic gridlock in Abuja

Osun ready for partnership on sports development, says gov Adeleke

Osun ready for partnership on sports development, says gov Adeleke

Police arrest teenager for chopping off farmer’s hand in Bauchi

Police arrest teenager for chopping off farmer’s hand in Bauchi

3 Northern states to experience power outage for 6 days – Disco

3 Northern states to experience power outage for 6 days – Disco

Victims of Abuja building collapse laud Wike for settling medical bills

Victims of Abuja building collapse laud Wike for settling medical bills

Tribunal reserves judgment in Sokoto governorship tussle

Tribunal reserves judgment in Sokoto governorship tussle

New COVID-19 subvariants not in Nigeria - NCDC

New COVID-19 subvariants not in Nigeria - NCDC

Rape victim asks others to take action against gender-based violence

Rape victim asks others to take action against gender-based violence

Police raid Abuja hotel, arrests manager for alleged sexual abuse of minors

Police raid Abuja hotel, arrests manager for alleged sexual abuse of minors

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Nyesom Wike is the new Minister of the FCT. (Ripples)

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes. [X:Punch]

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes