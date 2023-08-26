Group tasks Wike on traffic gridlock in Abuja

The Coordinator of the organisation, Almustapha Abdulahi, who made the call at a news conference in Abuja, urged residents to also cooperate with the minister.

“We commend the President Bola Tinubu for the unique and genius initiative of appointing Nigeria’s most renowned urban development technocrat whose vision is to transform and develop the FCT.

“We urge him to see the confidence reposed in him by Tinubu as a motivation towards tackling the problems of gridlock which has become a residual nightmare to commuters plying major entry and exit routes in the nation’s capital.

“We expect new approach to provision of infrastructure development, dealing with environmental degradation and enhancing investment opportunities among others, to reposition Abuja,” he said.

Abdulahi said that given the track record of Wike as Governor of Rivers, there was no doubt of his capacity to transform the FCT.

He said that since its inception, the FPW had largely metamorphosed into civil pressure group for encouraging and tackling social economic development in FCT.

He said that they had canvassed improvements in education, transportation, agriculture, youths development, women empowerment, roads network, water supply, sports development, across the nation’s capital.

The spokesperson for the organisation, Hamza Mohammed, described Wike as a “man of his words”.

According to him, it is at a time like this that the FCT needs a leader like him that has capacity to sanitise the territory for the benefits of all.