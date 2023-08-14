Group takes anti-human trafficking crusade to markets in Asaba

During the campaign, organised in collaboration with Devatop Center for African Development, the group urged traders in the markets to join the fight against human trafficking.

Members of the group carried placards with inscriptions such as, ”No more silence on human trafficking’’, ”If you see human trafficking, Talkam” among others.

The Delta Chapter Coordinator, Mrs Anthonia Mowah, urged parents not to fall prey to the deceits of human traffickers, who promise their victims greener pastures outside the country. She stated that human trafficking was a form of slavery and criminal exploitation of unsuspecting young men and women.

”They take advantage of people’s poor economic status to lure their children into slavery and suffering, and it sometimes result to deaths.

”We can’t continue to be silent. Let’s rise up against this scourge. Let us collectively say no to it in the interest of the society,” she said.

Mowah said that the group had a referral centre where victims could be counselled and re-orientated.

”Do not hesitate to report cases of trafficking in persons to the appropriate authorities for actions.

“We urge parents and guardians to stop giving out their children to people as housemaids, they are sometimes mishandled,” she said.

One of the traders, Mrs Esther Osasa, described the campaign as ‘a step in the right direction.’ She said that many young girls had disappeared after being given out to people as housemaids, adding, ‘‘We have to rise up against this ugly trend”.