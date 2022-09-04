Group supports Obi’s presidential bid with free medical outreach

He said the medical outreach would be used to also support LP governorship candidate in Enugu, Mr Chijioke Edeoga, Enugu North Senatorial candidate, Mr Okey Ezea and Igbo-Etiti West House of Assembly candidate, Mr Williams Amuka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ADP comprises Lawyers, Doctors, Professors and Engineers among others from Igbo-Etiti West Constituency.

Akubue said the outreach was in line with Obi’s agenda of providing quality healthcare services to all Nigerians.

“Instead of giving them beer or sharing money, we check and treat their health issues.

“We are also using it to sensitise and mobilise them on the need to vote en masse for Obi and other LP candidates in Enugu State come 2023 general elections,” he said.

Akubue further said that free diagnosis, drugs, eye glasses, surgery were among the things the people of the constituents would benefit from the outreach.

He added that 3 surgeons, nurses, doctors and other health workers were on ground to attend to people’s needs.

“We will do all that is required to promote Obi’s agenda of lifting the downtrodden because we believe in service and health being an issue that needed urgent intervention,” he said.

Addressing them, Edeoga said he would replicate same medical outreach from time to time across the state if elected into power.

He stated that government had failed the people of the area in spite of their numerous support of the ruling party in the state.

The governorship candidate described Aku as the manpower of Enugu State, adding that they had highest professors in the South-East.

“I will engage all your professors as I need people that will add value to my government and will incorporate them for the good of Enugu State,” he said.

Edeoga, however, advised them to reject other political parties’ money and vote wisely, stressing that it was the turn of Ndigbo to produce a president.

In an address, Amuka said due to decay in healthcare system in the state and Nigeria in general, ADP saw the gap and decided help in their little way.

Canvassing for votes for LP, Amuka urged Nigerians to vote for Obi and other party candidates in the state.

A beneficiary, Ms Ozo Felicia, who had lipoma, a benign tumour of fatty tissue, expressed joy over the outreach.

She said: “I have carried this for more than 10 years but today, they have examined me and told me that I will be operated on to remove the tumour.