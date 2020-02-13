The Borno Coalition for Justice (BCJ) has said that those who booed President Muhammadu Buhari were paid by some state officials.

In a viral video on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, angry residents of the sunny northern city were seen screaming "Ba ma so", " Ba ma yi" at President Buhari's convoy.

In a statement signed by its convener, Mohammed Ali, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, the group described those who participated at the protest as "ingrates".

"It must be stated that Borno State is one of the states that President Muhammadu Buhari has tremendous following since he was Governor of the state from July 1975 to March 1976," the group said.

"He has been at home with the people, and the people of Borno State adore him for his invaluable contributions to the development of the state.

"President Buhari enjoys demigod status in the state owing to his giant strides which dates back to his military days and it is impossible for the same people to turn their backs on him," the group added.

The group demanded the Government of Borno State to tender an unreserved apology to President Buhari over the incident.

"The elders of Borno State must also lead a delegation from the state to apologize to President Muhammadu Buhari for this act of ingratitude and, indeed, a show of shame," the statement said.

Similarly, president spokesperson, Garba Shehu, believes that those who booed President Buhari in Maiduguri were paid by opposition politicians.