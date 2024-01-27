Group demands timely justice as late Dowen College student is buried

The Coordinator of the group, Regent Youmor, who made the call in Lagos at a press conference, said that justice delayed would be justice denied.

The conference was to announce the burial of the 12-year-old student, more than two years after he died.

Youmor said that the student was buried at Warri, Delta, on Saturday.

The student died on Nov 30, 2021, at a private hospital in Warri after alleged health complications at Dowen College, Lagos.

The bereaved family alleged that the student died from injuries he suffered as a result of bullying by five senior students of the college.

The family also alleged that he was not treated by the school in a hospital.

However, Dowen College said that the JS2 student was not bullied or injured by any student but was injured during a football match with fellow students.

Youmor said on Saturday that the student’s death had generated much anger and anxiety, adding that justice concerning the death should be served without delay.

He noted that the matter was before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He advised parents to ensure a healthy relationship with their children, particularly those in boarding schools.

According to him, such a healthy relationship will make communication between them smoother and help parents to know if their children are being bullied in school or forced to join a group they do not want.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a coroner’s inquest into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death is ongoing at the Ikeja Magistrates Court.

The inquest began in January 2022.

The Coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, said on Jan. 15, 2024, that the findings of the coroner would be released on or before April 12.