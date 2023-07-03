ADVERTISEMENT
Group condemns fresh communal clash in Taraba

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Wurkun Youth Ambassadors World Wide, a pressure group, has condemned fresh violence between Wurkun and Karimjo people of Karim-Lamido local government area of Taraba.

Communal-clashes in Taraba (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

He also called on the governments to collaborate with security agencies to deploy more security personnel to the communities and the council.

No fewer than 3,000 people have been displaced while properties, farm crops and animals worth millions of naira have been destroyed,” he said.

Sule urged the warring factions to eschew violence and embrace peace to attract development to the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police in Taraba on Sunday confirmed fresh violence between the Wurkun and Karimjo people of Karim-Lamido local government area of the state.

The public relations officer, DSP Usman Abdulahi who confirmed the development said, the violence started in the early hours of Saturday, July 1 2023. The command PPRO, however, said the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

In the last few days, there has been pockets of guerilla attacks between Karimjo and the Wurkun people in the area,” he said.

The PPRO, who noted that the command is on top of the situation, said normalcy would soon return to the two communities and the council at large.

NAN reports that Gov. Kefas has imposed a 24-hour on Karim Lamido local government area of the state, following Saturday’s crisis between Karimjo and Wurkun people that has claimed several lives.

In a statement signed by Mr Yusuf Sanda, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kefas directed that all security agencies to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Gov. Kefas has declared an immediate 24-hour curfew in Karim town and its environs effective from July 2.

”The curfew follows renewed communal conflicts in some parts of Karim Lamido LGA of the state.

“Security agencies have been mandated to ensure strict compliance and any person or group of persons found violating the order shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“All ward heads, village heads, traditional rulers, and stakeholders in Karim Lamido LGA are to take note of this development” the statement read in parts.

