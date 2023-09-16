ADVERTISEMENT
Group commends military for rehabilitating 2,168 repentant terrorists

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group commended the Nigerian Army for the effort put in place to ensure that the ex-insurgents become useful members of their various communities.

Repentant terrorists rehabilitated by the government under the Operation Safe Corridor programme/Illustration. [ICIR]
The group stated this on Friday in Gombe while briefing newsmen on the eight years impact of Operation Safe Corridor deradicalisation and rehabilitation programme of the Nigerian Army.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) policy was implemented by the Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC) of the Nigerian Army aimed at deradicalising, rehabilitating and reintegrating ex-Boko Haram members back to the society.

Emeka Nwankpa, the Editor-In-Chief of Nigerian Spokesman Media, said they were at the deradicalisation centre to assess the eight-year impact of the programme.

He noted that 2,168 have undergone the programme and were reintegrated in to the society to contribute their quota as responsible citizens.

“When we visited the camp, we discovered those who surrendered to the Nigerian military and repented voluntarily undergo rehabilitation at the camp,” he said.

He said all of them who undergone the training have learned a skill of their choice and at the end of the training they received a starter pack.

He commended the Nigerian Army for the effort put in place to ensure that the ex-insurgents become useful members of their various communities.

“During our meeting with the Camp Commandant, he informed us that so far no negative reports of any former clients.

“And from their records, none of them was found wanting because of the intensity, depth, credibility and integrity of the DRR programme, which he said many countries have shown huge interest to adopt, for example, Ethiopia, which sent top officials recently,” he said.

Malam Alkasim Baba, the Northern Regional Rapporteur of a Civil Society Organisation known as Concerned Professional Organisation (CPC), said that based on their findings, 22 fully de-radicalised and rehabilitated repentant Boko Haram members were currently awaiting re-integration

He added that no fewer than 1,000 were expected at the camp as soon as necessary arrangement is concluded.

Group commends military for rehabilitating 2,168 repentant terrorists

