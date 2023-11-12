ADVERTISEMENT
Group cautions NLC against partisan politics

News Agency Of Nigeria

Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Group, Dr Kailani Muhammed, briefs newsmen in Abuja [NAN]
Its Director-General, Dr Kailani Muhammed, gave the advice at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday.

Muhammed recalled that on Nov. 8, NLC embarked on a protest that barricaded access to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, alongside Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos in spite of its appeal to the NLC to shelve the industrial action.

He added that the action disrupted both human and traffic movements and halted airport activities for several hours.

“We advise the NLC leadership to desist from using its membership for personal gains. To antagonize the Federal Government because its candidate lost out on the presidential election is not sound logic.

“That the NLC has been romancing with Mr Peter Obi, the LP Presidential candidate before and after the February Presidential election, and that NLC has become a partisan political affiliation of the LP is undisputable.

“It is one thing hiding under the umbrella of a labour union and playing partisan politics, but it is a different ball game to transfer the pangs of failure to an elected President of the Federal Republic and wage a personal war of hatred on his government.

“This is unacceptable and must be condemned by all. Nigerians are feeling the pains of the fuel subsidy removal in diverse ways. The NLC should not add salt to injury,” the group’s director-general said.

According to him, the best way out of this alleged attack on Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, is to exhaustedly engage on a round table for an amicable solution, instead of heating up the polity.

“This will ensure for unity and development, where justice and fair play will prevail.

“The Confederation of APC Support Groups and other well-meaning Nigerians, will rise up to defend any concocted figments of imagination allegations against the APC -led Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s government now and in the future.

“This is a safeguard to ensure that democracy thrives in Nigeria,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
