Group calls for stronger journalists' protections on Intl Day to End Impunity for Crimes

Ima Elijah

NPJ Urges Global Action to Safeguard Journalists from Threats and Attacks

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) [Credit: Ripples Nigeria)
Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) [Credit: Ripples Nigeria)

Ibrahima Yakubu, the leader of NPJ, underscored the urgency of this matter in a statement released on Thursday, November 02, 2023, stating the necessity for the release of journalists currently in captivity across the globe.

The NPJ asserted that curbing impunity for crimes against journalists remains one of the most critical issues to ensure unrestricted freedom of expression and access to information for citizens globally. Journalists worldwide face a myriad of threats, including kidnapping, torture, physical attacks, and harassment, especially in the digital realm.

The organisation expressed deep concern over the escalating cases of slain and missing journalists, citing a recent incident in Zamfara State, Nigeria, and over 20 journalists being killed in Israel and Palestine this year.

"Journalists play a pivotal role in illuminating a nation's progress and challenges, representing the voice of the masses. They must be allowed to carry out their duties without fear," noted Ibrahima Yakubu, reiterating the importance of journalists' safety.

NPJ condemned the use of security forces to suppress, oppress, and intimidate journalists, calling on paramilitary units worldwide to intensify their efforts in safeguarding both citizens and journalists.

The organisation emphasised that impunity often leads to more heinous crimes and serves as a sign of deteriorating conflict and the breakdown of legal and judicial systems.

