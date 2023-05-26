The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

10th Assembly: Group appeals to G7-members to uphold Abbas’ nomination as Speaker

Bayo Wahab

The group said it's convinced that the G7 and other members elect are interested in the progress of the party.

Members of the Northern Youth Forum for Good Governance want G7-members to uphold Tajudeen Abbas' nomination as Speaker of the 10th National Assembly. [NYDGG]
Members of the Northern Youth Forum for Good Governance want G7-members to uphold Tajudeen Abbas' nomination as Speaker of the 10th National Assembly. [NYDGG]

Recommended articles

The group made this appeal at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

In his address, the president of the group, Bilal Abdullahi, admitted that it is well within the rights of the lawmakers to express displeasure over the choice of Hon Abass for the Speaker.

However, Abdullahi said all hands must be on deck to deliver the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress, ensuring that the opposition doesn’t capitalize.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Northern Forum for Good Governance is also using this medium to reach out to members elect to support Hon Tajudeen Abass in his ambition. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most experienced hands in the House of Representatives,” the statement added.

“His contributions on the floor have been noteworthy, and his leadership of various committees under his purview has also been top-notch. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is a bridge-builder who understands the strategic importance of the House of Representatives in the country’s socioeconomic development.

Given that Hon Tajudeen Abass has the endorsement of the President-Elect, we wish to use this medium to appeal to the G7 and other members-elect to see the reason behind the choice of Hon Tajudeen Abass.

“The APC must stay united at the risk of allowing some dramatic outcomes during the elections of principal officers in the House of Representatives. The decision to endorse Hon Tajudeen Abbass is in the party’s best interest and not the fact that he is the most suitable candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives position.

“Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is a loyal party man whose penchant for teamwork is tremendous. He has been known for carrying everyone along, and we believe this much he will do if supported to emerge as Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Youth Forum for Good Governance, however, urged Hon Abass to reach out to the G7 and other members-elect to pacify them to work in the party’s interest.

“The country’s challenges are enormous, and the incoming administration’s mantra is renewed hope. This can only happen if the party stays united and pursues a common goal,” Abdullahi added.

“The G7 are respected members of the APC whose contribution to the growth and development of the party cannot be overemphasized. But again, the position of Speaker is meant for one person, and the party has a say in those elected as principal officers in the National Assembly.

“The Northern Forum for Good Governance urges the G7 and other members-elect to focus on the strength and capacity of Hon Tajudeen Abass rather than the fact that the party nominated him. In so doing, the G7 and other members would come to appreciate the party’s decision.

“There is the risk of giving the incoming administration a tough time settling down for the business at hand at this critical point of our existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group said it's convinced that the G7 and other members elect are interested in the progress of the party and, as such, the need to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FBI reveals plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II in 1983

FBI reveals plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II in 1983

10th Assembly: Group appeals to G7-members to uphold Abbas’ nomination as Speaker

10th Assembly: Group appeals to G7-members to uphold Abbas’ nomination as Speaker

Police announce traffic diversions in Abuja ahead of Tinubu's inauguration

Police announce traffic diversions in Abuja ahead of Tinubu's inauguration

Uzodinma, NYSC accused of plotting to sabotage Peter Mbah’s election through judiciary

Uzodinma, NYSC accused of plotting to sabotage Peter Mbah’s election through judiciary

Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP's call for disqualification

Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP's call for disqualification

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

20 other Nigerians who received the GCON Award

20 other Nigerians who received the GCON Award

Malami maintains he has nothing to do with alleged $2.4b crude oil theft

Malami maintains he has nothing to do with alleged $2.4b crude oil theft

Ganduje calls for special prayers as he prepares to leave office after 8 years

Ganduje calls for special prayers as he prepares to leave office after 8 years

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister