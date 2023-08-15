ADVERTISEMENT
Grand Oak launches Korect Bitters

Grand Oak Limited, manufacturers of Seamans Schnapps, the Original Number 1 Prayer drink has launched Korect Bitters.

From left; Gbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager Fountain Head, SBU Grand Oak Limited; Bolanle Ninalowo, Brand Ambassador, Korect Bitters; Olubusuyi Olofin, Director, Fountain head SBU, Grand Oak Limited and Sinmidele John Ogunwale, Brand Manager, Korect Bitters.during the media launch of Korect Bitter product into Nigeria Market by GrandOak Limited held in Lagos.
The latest Bitters brand launched recently at a highly attended media event is a perfectly blended bitters made of roots and herbs for consumer satisfaction and enjoyment. It has a smooth taste which is believed to make it unique and different from existing brands in the bitters market.

Similarly, the company has unveiled a veteran Nollywood Actor, Mr. Bolanle Ninanlowo as Brand Ambassador of Korect Bitters with a view to creating a distinctive identity for its brand. Presenting the new brand to a well-packed media audience at Lagos Marriot Hotel, Brand Manager, Mr. John Sinmidele Ogunwale said “Korect Bitters is intentionally crafted to bring out the best in every Nigerian, whether male or female”.

Continuing, he said “it is a brand that takes pride in celebrating individuals who go extra mile to ensure excellence is their final output. To us, they are the ones who deserve the accolade; “Korect Guy”.

Corroborating these views, Marketing Manager, Mr. Gbemileke Lawal said the essence of introducing Korect Bitters into the market is to offer a quality product at an affordable and competitive price that offers wellness and fun to the consumers in a relaxed atmosphere.

He stated further that the new initiative was launched to ensure Consumers of bitters are given something more unique and different from what they have been used to noting that Grand Oak is renowned for delivering value for all stakeholders through its array of innovative brands and products.

Speaking on the unique qualities that distinguished Korect Bitters from other available brands in the market, Olofin Olubusuyi, Director, Fountain Business Unit, Grand Oak Limited stressed that the energy drink which is made from the best of root fits into every lifestyle.

According to Olubusuyi, Fountain Head SBU, Grand Oak Ltd everything distinguishes Korect Bitters. Apart from being made from the best of roots, the product also fits into every lifestyle. He revealed that when people buy a bottle of Korect Bitters, they are not just buying the normal bitters, they are also buying a product that fits into their lifestyle.

He explained that Korect Bitters is a brand that promises to deliver in every sphere of life, assuring its consumers of deriving any form of energy that is needed from the product. The unit director also confirmed that the price is friendly, with a unique packaging while the company intends to leverage on its years of distribution experience in ensuring that Korect Bitters gets to the expected consumers.

Also speaking on his unveiling as brand ambassador of Korect Bitters, the Nollywood Actor revealed that he accepted to promote the brand because of the difference between the product and other bitter drinks out there.

Ninalowo confirmed that Korect Bitters tastes good, smooth and awesome. He believes that to be different in the world, one has to make a difference and that is exactly what the product has successfully achieved with its launch to the market.

Grand Oak launches Korect Bitters

