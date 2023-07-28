Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Govt will not tolerate sabotage on Andoni road project' - Fubara

News Agency Of Nigeria
Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers state (Channels TV)
Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers state (Channels TV)

Rivers Governor urged the people of Andoni to give necessary support to the new contractors to complete the project within the next 12 months, noting that the project will expand economic development of the area.

Recommended articles

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara made this known during a meeting with stakeholders from Andoni and leaders in Port Harcourt.

Fubara while addressing the Andoni leaders, led by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor decried lack of commitment on the part of the previous contractors (Raffoul Nigeria Ltd) handling the projects after the agreable contractual terms had been paid by 90%.

ADVERTISEMENT

”About two years ago, the immediate past Governor of Rivers, Chief Nyesom Wike, held a meeting with Andoni leaders and the contractors to work out modalities of smooth implementation of the project.

“There was a contractual review and the money was paid by the government. But, it is so unfortunate that there wasn’t any progress on the project by the contractors. It pains us as a government, that a project paid for up to 905 is re-awarded”, he said.

He alleged that the non commitment of the Raffoul Nigeria Limited led to the revocation and re-award of the project to a new contractor, Monier Construction Company,( MCC). The governor said that 30% of the new contract sum had been paid to the new contractors, MCC to deliver the project within twelve months.

Fubara urged the people of Andoni to give the necessary support to the new contractors to complete the project within the next twelve months, noting that the project will expand economic development of the area.

In his response, the Traditional ruler of Andoni, Aroan Ikuru, who is also the Chairman Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers on behalf of the Andoni stakeholders, thanked the governor for his commitment towards the execution of the Andoni Road project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikuru assured the state government of the support of traditional leaders to the contractors to deliver the project on specified time.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We're 100% in support of the strike, FG refuses to abide by the agreement with NARDs' - Niger NMA

'We're 100% in support of the strike, FG refuses to abide by the agreement with NARDs' - Niger NMA

'Africa must leverage on Russia’s goodwill to develop' - Prof. Okoli

'Africa must leverage on Russia’s goodwill to develop' - Prof. Okoli

Senate set to screen ministerial nominees on Monday

Senate set to screen ministerial nominees on Monday

Cross River fire service amendment bill crosses second reading

Cross River fire service amendment bill crosses second reading

'Govt will not tolerate sabotage on Andoni road project' - Fubara

'Govt will not tolerate sabotage on Andoni road project' - Fubara

I know your pain – Tinubu begs Nigerian youths to be patient

I know your pain – Tinubu begs Nigerian youths to be patient

'Tinubu is solely responsible for my ministerial nomination' – Umahi

'Tinubu is solely responsible for my ministerial nomination' – Umahi

Senator wants to kill probe of comments about influencing his judge wife

Senator wants to kill probe of comments about influencing his judge wife

Gov. Lawal honours pilgrim who returned $80,000

Gov. Lawal honours pilgrim who returned $80,000

Pulse Sports

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free - Presidency