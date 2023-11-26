Governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m stolen from crypto firm

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in a statement by its public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspect received the funds with his bank account through a cryptocurrency wallet.

The police also alleged that Bonse conspired with others to launder the sum of ₦50 million that originated from the fraudulent diversion of ₦607 million from Patricia.

The fund formed a part of the ₦2 billion loss Patricia incurred when its cryptocurrency processing platform suffered a security breach in May 2023.

Adejobi said the trail led to the NNPP candidate after a painstaking effort.

The police, through its National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC), said it made significant strides in the investigation of the complex financial fraud case reported by the cryptocurrency firm.

The police spokesman said, “The case involves a criminal conspiracy, unauthorised modification of computer systems, network data, and the unlawful diversion of funds amounting to over Two hundred million naira (N200,000,000:00k) as contained in a petition to the inspector general of Police.

“Outlining the details of the alleged theft, conversion of cryptocurrency wallets, and unauthorised fund diversion from the company’s Flutterwave account, the petition specifically mentioned some individuals currently at large.

“Having registered his involvement in the complex crime. Wilfred Bonse conspired in laundering the sum of fifty million naira (N50,000,000:00k) originating from the fraudulent diversion of six hundred and seven million naira (N607,000,000:00k) from Patricia Technology company’s account to his bank account through a cryptocurrency wallet.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the Nigeria Police Force wishes to assure the public that all individuals involved in this criminal conspiracy will be brought to justice.”