Chairman of the governors’ forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State announced the donation on Saturday, March 21, 2020, when he visited the scene of the incident.

In a video shared on Twitter by Gawat Jubril, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Fayemi said the Nigerians Governors Forum decided to contribute N200m to support Lagos State Government on the recovery and relief activities that have already commenced at the affected area.

It would be recalled that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently setup a N2 billion Emergency Relief Fund to assist victims of Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado.

Sanwo-Olu said that three account numbers had been opened at different banks for well-meaning Nigerians to assist the state government in assisting the victims.

He added that the banks with the same account name as “Abule Ado Emergency Relief Fund” included Polaris Bank 4030017510, Zenith Bank 10171845716 and GT Bank 0586615680.