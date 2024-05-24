Sunusi restored to his rightful position to lead - Yusuf reinstates Sunusi as Emir

The development is the sequel to the signing into law of the amended Kano State Emirate Council Law by the governor on Thursday. The amended law abolished the five Emirate Councils and sacked the emirs appointed by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2019, paving the way for the re-enthronement of Sunusi.

Speaking while presenting the letter, Yusuf said, “Sunusi is a victim of the immediate past administration, who is now being restored to his rightful position to lead the people”.