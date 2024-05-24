ADVERTISEMENT
Sunusi restored to his rightful position to lead - Yusuf reinstates Sunusi as Emir

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ceremony was graced by members of the Kano Emirate Council, district heads and title holders.

Governor Yusuf reinstates Sunusi as the 16th Emir of Kano [Daily Post Nigeria]

The development is the sequel to the signing into law of the amended Kano State Emirate Council Law by the governor on Thursday. The amended law abolished the five Emirate Councils and sacked the emirs appointed by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2019, paving the way for the re-enthronement of Sunusi.

Speaking while presenting the letter, Yusuf said, “Sunusi is a victim of the immediate past administration, who is now being restored to his rightful position to lead the people”.

It also marked a new chapter in the history of the Kano Emirate with the re-enthronement of Sunusi, who was deposed in 2020 by the Ganduje administration.

