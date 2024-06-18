Governor Yusuf extends Eid-il-Kabir greetings to Tinubu, Kwankwaso

Yusuf also extended felicitation to the former governor of the state and presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwakwaso.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by Yusuf’s spokesman and Director of Media and Publicity, Bature Tofa. Yusuf described Eid-Kabir as a unique festival ordained by the Almighty for Muslims to sacrifice a lamb in commemoration of obedience and faith as exemplified by the revered Prophet Ibrahim.

“I use this occasion therefore to call on all of us to be our brothers keepers in the spirit of giving which defines the Sallah season be exemplified and share what Allahu SWT bless us with Muslim brothers and sisters across the state”.

“I urge all good people of Kano State to conduct the sallah festivities peacefully and joyfully, and desist from any act that can be inimical to the maintenance of law and order”, he said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the state with an excellent rainy season and bless farmers with very high yields. He said the government had made arrangements to support farmers with relevant inputs.