Governor Yahaya says Nigerians will soon enjoy gains of subsidy removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that a lot of investments made were aimed at moving Nigerians out of the present economic hardship.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)
Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)

Yahaya stated this in Gombe while inaugurating the phase two of the state’s palliative distribution to residents of the state. He stated that President Bola Tinubu, in collaboration with the state governors, was intensifying efforts to ensure an end to the hardship caused by the removal of subsidy on petrol.

He said a lot of investments were being made aimed at moving Nigerians out of the present economic hardship they were facing.

“It is our prayer that this thing (hardship) will be over by the grace of God and with the determination of Mr President and governors, we are going to ensure that Nigeria gets stable.

“We are going to move as fast as we could to end the hardship caused by the subsidy removal.

“The principal reason for the hardship is the withdrawal of fuel subsidy but as at today the Port Harcourt refinery is resuming production.

“Soon we will have our locally refined petroleum product getting to the people and there is no reason why such product that are made locally will cost as much as what it is costing the people now,” he said.

The governor commended residents of the state and Nigerians for their patience since the removal of subsidy while assuring them of better days ahead. Speaking about the palliative distribution, Yahaya said it was meant for the poor and vulnerable in the 2,988 polling units in the state.

He said at least 30 persons per polling unit were expected to benefit, adding that in all about 90, 000 persons would benefit from the gesture. He advised the committee in charge of the distribution to ensure that the food items got to the needy and vulnerable.

He said the palliative would complement the 420, 000 persons that benefitted in the first phase, which held in August 2023. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shortly after the event and departure of the governor and top government functionaries, some suspected thugs carted away some of the food items.

Security personnel at the venue were overwhelmed by the large number thugs who snatched bags of rice from some of the beneficiaries. Some of the items were destroyed as thugs scrambled amongst themselves to steal the food items. NAN reports that the items distributed were rice and spaghetti.

