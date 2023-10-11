ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Sule resists pressure to arrest Bishop Abioye, shut down Goshen City

Ima Elijah

Governor Sule recounted the pressure he faced following Bishop Abioye's remarks.

This revelation came to light during the 2023 Peace And Development Summit for Young University Students in Abuja, where Governor Sule addressed the audience on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The controversy began when Bishop David Abioye, the First Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and Senior Pastor of the Abuja branch located in Nasarawa, openly urged Christians to vote for candidates who shared their faith during the last general elections.

Addressing over 30,000 worshippers at Goshen City, Abioye stated, "If anybody tells you now that there is no religion in politics, they are deceiving you. Don’t hide it; vote for your faith. Till tomorrow, I will vote for my faith. I won’t vote for someone who will slaughter me."

Governor Sule, speaking at the summit, recounted the pressure he faced following Bishop Abioye's remarks. He disclosed, "Some people came and advised me, let us check whether that church has paid their taxes; otherwise close the church. They said let us send security to arrest him (Bishop Abioye) for making those kinds of statements, but I said no."

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

