Governor Sule approves renovation of NUJ Press Centre

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the renovation of the Secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state.

Ibrahim Agbolo, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made the disclosure during a courtesy call at the NUJ press centre on Tuesday in Lafia.

According to the commissioner the governor is undertaking the project because of the critical role members of the union are playing towards propagating the policies and programmes of the state government to the outside world.

“The renovation will cover total upgrading of the structure and installation of the state of the art facilities to make it a modern building,” he added.

On the essence of the visit, Mr Agbolo said it was aimed at familiarising with the leadership of the union and other critical stakeholders in the information sector with a view to strengthen the existing partnership.

“This is my first official assignment outside the ministry and I have decided to start with the union because of how important journalists are to us.

“We are going to work with you and other critical stakeholders to propagate the things that the state government has been doing across the state.

“You know, Gov. Abdullahi Sule has done a lot and is still doing much in different sectors of the economy to better the lives of the citizens,” the commissioner noted.

Agbolo further said that the governor had invested a lot in security, infrastructure, agriculture, education, youths and women empowerment, and human capital development, among others. Responding, Salihu Mohammed-Alkali, the NUJ Chairman, commended the commissioner and his team for the visit and recognition.

The NUJ chairman said the gesture by the governor to remodel and upgrade the press centre would never be forgotten by the entirety of journalists in the state. Mohammed-Alkali, however, assured the commissioner that journalists in the state would continue to do their work professionally devoid of sentiment.

“NUJ and by extension, all journalists will collaborate with the state government and other stakeholders to propagate its activities with a view of making the state better,” the chairman stated.