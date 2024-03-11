ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The area will be barricaded and cleared for the establishment of a seaside resort.

Governor Charles Soludo [Heartbeat Of The East]
Governor Charles Soludo [Heartbeat Of The East]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition became necessary following the collapse of a five-storey building under construction at Basden Street in Fegge.

The Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Emeka Orji, who supervised the demolition, later told newsmen he was acting on the orders of Governor Charles Soludo, following the incessant building collapse in the area.

According to him, a notice was issued as regards the demolition and it was followed by a series of follow up notices but they disobeyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Then last week, the governor came here and told the store owners that this place is not for shops or markets. He ordered me to demolish the area but I gave them another one week notice which ended today.

"The area will be barricaded and cleared for the establishment of a seaside resort which would have green park areas with umbrella trees for relaxation and amusement," he said.

He stressed that most buildings, currently under construction, would be subjected to integrity test which includes material and quality tests.

One of the victims, Ekeoma Okafor, said they were not given any notice as regards the demolition. Okafor alleged that government officials were being vindictive because they refused to settle some of them, adding that "we pay appropriate taxes and levies to the state government."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hackers are targeting Nigerians on Facebook with fake job adverts

Hackers are targeting Nigerians on Facebook with fake job adverts

Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis

Amid light issues, Adelabu vows to increase power supply to 6000 megawatts

Amid light issues, Adelabu vows to increase power supply to 6000 megawatts

You should probably not eat sea turtle meat — it just killed 8 people

You should probably not eat sea turtle meat — it just killed 8 people

SSANU to embark on 7-day warning strike to protest withheld salaries

SSANU to embark on 7-day warning strike to protest withheld salaries

Tinubu plans to build centres to train welders all over Nigeria

Tinubu plans to build centres to train welders all over Nigeria

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

Macron supports bill that allows terminally ill people die by suicide in France

Macron supports bill that allows terminally ill people die by suicide in France

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

JED advised its customers in Gombe not to pay anyone to repair faulty electricity transformers in their communities

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income