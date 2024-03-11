Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition became necessary following the collapse of a five-storey building under construction at Basden Street in Fegge.

The Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Emeka Orji, who supervised the demolition, later told newsmen he was acting on the orders of Governor Charles Soludo, following the incessant building collapse in the area.

According to him, a notice was issued as regards the demolition and it was followed by a series of follow up notices but they disobeyed.

"Then last week, the governor came here and told the store owners that this place is not for shops or markets. He ordered me to demolish the area but I gave them another one week notice which ended today.

"The area will be barricaded and cleared for the establishment of a seaside resort which would have green park areas with umbrella trees for relaxation and amusement," he said.

He stressed that most buildings, currently under construction, would be subjected to integrity test which includes material and quality tests.