ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Sanwo-Olu, other governors bag NAFEST Distinguished Honour Awards

News Agency Of Nigeria

The awards was to appreciate the governors for their immense contributions toward sustaining and upholding NAFEST in its 35 years of operations.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)

Recommended articles

The award was conferred on the governors by Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), during the awards presentation segment of the maiden edition of the National Stakeholders Conference on review of NAFEST.

Each state commissioner received the awards on behalf of their governors. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four-day conference held in Abuja, had no fewer than 28 states in attendance.

Some of the states are: Gombe, Rivers, Ekiti, Kwara, Jigawa, Kebbi, Borno, Katsina, Kogi, Osun, Bayelsa, Kano, Oyo, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, Yobe, Kaduna, Delta, Ogun, Ondo, Bayelsa, Taraba and the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Runsewe said that the awards was to appreciate the governors for their immense contributions toward sustaining and upholding NAFEST in its 35 years of operations. He gave special recognition to Gov. Sanwo-Olu and former governor of Rivers, Nyeson Wike, who he said played key roles in upscaling the annual festival when it was hosted in their states in 2022 and 2018 respectively.

NAFEST has been held for 35 editions, we are appreciating the governors who have been instrumental to the success of the festival over the years. We appreciate them all,” he said.

Also, Rivers, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Yobe, Ogun, Benue states and the FCT bagged awards as most consistent states in participation and entries, while Kebbi, Zamfara, Oyo, Sokoto, Enugu and Borno states won most consistent states in discipline and good conduct.

The most consistent states in colourful costumes awards went to Rivers, Bayelsa, Gombe, Taraba, Ogun, Delta, Imo and Adamawa. For innovative packaging and creativity, Ekiti, Kano, Ondo, Bauchi, Osun and Katsina states won.

Kaduna, Rivers, Lagos, Delta, Yobe states and the FCT bagged most consistent states in NAFEST in size of contingents. For children’s participation, Benue, Ogun, Ekiti, Anambra, Ebonyi, Bayelsa and Nasarawa states won. In impressive hosting of NAFEST, Rivers, Lagos, Niger, Kaduna, Plateau, Ogun, Ekiti, Ebonyi and Cross River states emerged winners.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Govt places ₦50m bounty on killers of Oyekanmi, Finance Director

Ogun Govt places ₦50m bounty on killers of Oyekanmi, Finance Director

FG to shut down organisations violating accessibility laws for Persons with Disabilities

FG to shut down organisations violating accessibility laws for Persons with Disabilities

Governor Sanwo-Olu, other governors bag NAFEST Distinguished Honour Awards

Governor Sanwo-Olu, other governors bag NAFEST Distinguished Honour Awards

Nigerian Navy nabs oil vessel with 17 crew involved in crude oil theft in Ondo State

Nigerian Navy nabs oil vessel with 17 crew involved in crude oil theft in Ondo State

FCTA disburses $4.5m World Bank grant to 12,283 farmers

FCTA disburses $4.5m World Bank grant to 12,283 farmers

I won’t surrender our mandate to intimidation —  Fubara assures Rivers people

I won’t surrender our mandate to intimidation —  Fubara assures Rivers people

FG vows to punish anyone culpable of Kaduna village bombing

FG vows to punish anyone culpable of Kaduna village bombing

Ondo Government dismisses court order mandating panel for Akeredolu's health assessment

Ondo Government dismisses court order mandating panel for Akeredolu's health assessment

Senate threatens to step down NCoS budget over insufficient information

Senate threatens to step down NCoS budget over insufficient information

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi assembly (TribuneOnline)

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

File Photo: NAF Helicopter. [Channels TV]

Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashlands in Rivers

Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai at the Kaduna State Assembly to present the 2021 Budget. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

Kaduna NASS legislator provides free medical surgeries to 600 people