Gov Radda suspends school principal for alleged sexual harassment of female student

The directive is contained in a statement issued by the Director Press, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Katsina.

The statement said, “Gov Dikko Radda has received a report of alleged sexual harassment against one Lawal Ibrahim, now a staff of the Ministry of Education".

It said Ibrahim was the then Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Dantankari, Dandume Local Government area.

“In consequence therefore, the governor directed the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education to immediately suspend Lawal Ibrahim and investigate the allegation with dispatch.

“Take appropriate action and report back to the governor.”

The statement further directed the Commissioner of Police to investigate the allegation.