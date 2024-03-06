Governor Oyebanji, Ekiti mourns passing of APC chairman, Paul Omotosho

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the news of Omotosho’s demise has attracted condolences from across the political divides, including groups and individuals, who expressed shock and sadness over his passage.

Omotosho, a politician and legal practitioner, believed to be in his 60’s, reportedly died after a brief illness at an undisclosed medical facility in Ado-Ekiti.

The APC chairman, who was said to have actively attended political activities on Monday, was said to have complained of fever on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, where he later died.

NAN recalls that prior to his emergence as chairman of the APC in Ekiti through a consensus at the congress in October 2021, the deceased was the APC caretaker committee chairman in the state from 2018.

In a statement on Wednesday, to formally announce his passage, Segun Dipe, State Publicity Secretary of APC, said his death had left a void in the state and the party he served diligently.

"Barrister Omotosho was still actively present in the office on Tuesday, till the close of work.

"His death could not be immediately traced to any known sickness. He however complained of fatigue and slight fever at about 4.00pm and opted to go home to rest.

"He was to be rushed to the hospital later at about 7.00pm when the pain increased, but gave up the ghost later.

"Omotosho will be remembered for the positive contributions he made to the party, especially during his tenure as the Chairman from 2018, till he breathed his last.

"He ran the affairs of the party commendably, with consecutive victories at the poll. His gentle soul will surely rest in perfect peace,” the statement read.

Similarly, Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said he was shocked and devastated by the news of the demise of the party chairman. According to him, the deceased did not show any sign of illness during their last meeting.

Oyebanji, who said that he was yet to come to terms with the demise of the APC chairman, described Omotosho as a dependable brother and ally. The governor said that the late chairman was a great and invaluable asset to the APC family as well as the government.

According to him, Omotoso would be eternally remembered as the first party chairman in the state to achieve a back-to-back victory for a party in the political history of Ekiti State. The governor said the deceased’s selflessness and sacrifices, contributed to the internal cohesion, “which made the Ekiti APC an unstoppable election winning machine in local government, state and national elections conducted during his chairmanship”.

This, he said, was made possible by Omotoso’s administrative acumen, diligence, maturity, managerial and diplomatic skills, as well as conflict resolution ingenuity, which he deployed in managing the affairs of the party and its teeming members.

The governor said that Omotosho excelled in the previous public offices held, including Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Special Adviser on Political Matters, and Commissioner.

“We have lost a dependable pillar in Ekiti development and partner in our development effort as a government. We have lost a great leader, a peacemaker, a humble servant of the people and an altruistic party organiser.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of the state, I express condolences to the immediate family of our late chaman and the people of Imesi Ekiti and the entire members of APC.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of the deceased. May God grant them and everyone of us the fortitude to bear this great loss.And may God grant our dear departed brother eternal rest”, the statement added.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Habbibat Adubiaro in a reaction, expressed grief over the sudden death of Omotosho.

Adubiaro, in a statement made available to NAN in Ado Ekiti, said that the late Omotosho was a perfect gentle man, very humble, diligent and disciplined, who was never found wanting, throughout his term as APC Chairman.

She noted that the Imesi-Ekiti born politician had left at a critical time when the government of Biodun Oyebanji and the APC family needed him the most, based on his expertise, experience and sense of judgment.

Also, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti , Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, described the late State Chairman of the party as a visionary leader, whose footprints on the sand of time would be difficult to erase.

Osinkolu stressed that Omotoso’s abrupt demise would surely create a leadership vacuum in APC, saying his illustrious career as a former Commissioner and party’s State Chairman, had made him a darling of many Ekiti citizens across party lines.

Reacting to his death in a statement, on Wednesday, Osinkolu posited that the APC won’t forget how Omotoso emerged as the first State Chairman to produce governors for the progressive back- to- back, saying he remained a trail blazer in annals of history.