Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom says Nigerian leaders including him have failed the youth.

The governor while speaking during the International Youth celebration held at the new banquet hall, Makurdi, capital of Benue on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, said the leaders need to ask God for forgiveness for failing to carry out their responsibilities.

Ortom also said the fight against corruption by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is selective.

He said some politicians are considered sacred cows despite stealing billions of naira while others are prosecuted.

He, however, implored the youth not to take after their leaders.

He said, “Let me say here that the leaders in this country have failed, me inclusive. It Is a big shame to us leaders, we must ask for forgiveness from God.

“And I implore you that you shouldn’t take after us. Greed is a big challenge. The path we are toying is the wrong one for us. There is a challenge.

“The rule of law is selective, there are sacred cows that cannot be touched, even if they do bad things, they cannot be touched.

“People steal billions and they are allowed to go scot-free while those who steal chickens are jailed.”

The governor also advised the youth to take advantage of social media to create wealth and stop insulting their leaders online.

He said, “Nobody will pay you for insulting people on Facebook but you can take the advantage which social media has provided and create wealth instead of insult”.