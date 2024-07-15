RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Obaseki fires health commissioner Alli, appoints new Special Adviser

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State secretary appointed of Dr Igbinoba as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo approves the disengagement of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, with immediate effect
The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, disclosed this in a statement issued in Benin on Thursday. Ogie also announced the appointment of Dr. Roland Igbinoba as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects.

“The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the disengagement of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, with immediate effect.

“He is to hand over all government documents and resources in his possession to the most senior civil servant within the Ministry of Health.

“The government thanks him for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

“The governor is resolute on his finishing strong objective and will remove any obstacles that may hinder optimal service delivery to the people in the remaining four months of his administration, ” Ogie said.

According to him, Dr Roland Igbinoba will support the government in fast-tracking the conclusion of developmental projects across the State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

